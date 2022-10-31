An overall feel about Genius Group Limited (AMEX: GNS) stock in the current moment?

As of close of business last night, Genius Group Limited’s stock clocked out at $1.35, down -15.62% from its previous closing price of $1.60. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.2500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1043385 shares were traded. GNS stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.6800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.3000.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of GNS’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.09 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.47 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.59.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GNS has reached a high of $36.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.3504, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.1698.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that GNS traded 226.74K shares on average per day over the past three months and 369.23k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 17.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 10.49M. Insiders hold about 51.19% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.10% stake in the company. Shares short for GNS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 27.06k with a Short Ratio of 0.27, compared to 10.31k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.13% and a Short% of Float of 0.26%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.