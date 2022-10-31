Analysis of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM): Selected Notes

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: NGM) closed the day trading at $5.61 up 17.36% from the previous closing price of $4.78. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.83 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1417397 shares were traded. NGM stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.67 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.81.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of NGM, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.50 and its Current Ratio is at 7.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Raymond James on October 18, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $4 from $42 previously.

On October 18, 2022, Goldman Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $29 to $4.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 26 when GOEDDEL DAVID V bought 72,774 shares for $4.85 per share. The transaction valued at 353,041 led to the insider holds 123,820 shares of the business.

COLUMN GROUP L P bought 72,774 shares of NGM for $353,041 on Oct 26. The Director now owns 123,820 shares after completing the transaction at $4.85 per share. On Oct 26, another insider, COLUMN GROUP L P, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 72,774 shares for $4.85 each. As a result, the insider paid 353,041 and bolstered with 123,820 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.58 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.52.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NGM has reached a high of $21.63, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.92. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.15, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.12.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, NGM traded about 888.47K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, NGM traded about 3.4M shares per day. A total of 79.27M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 63.25M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 59.80% stake in the company. Shares short for NGM as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.56M with a Short Ratio of 3.27, compared to 2.16M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.23% and a Short% of Float of 12.41%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.55 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.43 and a low estimate of -$0.65, while EPS last year was -$0.48. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.57, with high estimates of -$0.45 and low estimates of -$0.67.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.73 and -$2.44 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.09. EPS for the following year is -$2.43, with 6 analysts recommending between -$1.89 and -$3.09.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NGM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $83.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $33M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $55.05M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $77.88M, down -29.30% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $29.09M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $60M and the low estimate is $10M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -47.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.