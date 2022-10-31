Analysis of The Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK): Selected Notes

The Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: TBBK) closed the day trading at $28.37 up 12.71% from the previous closing price of $25.17. In other words, the price has increased by $+3.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 633740 shares were traded. TBBK stock price reached its highest trading level at $28.45 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $23.30.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of TBBK, let’s look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.82 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.21.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Keefe Bruyette on January 12, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $40.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 31 when Creuzot Cheryl bought 100 shares for $23.89 per share. The transaction valued at 2,389 led to the insider holds 4,698 shares of the business.

Caesar Erika R sold 4,000 shares of TBBK for $128,806 on Nov 09. The MD Assistant GC, CDO now owns 19,877 shares after completing the transaction at $32.20 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.40, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.27. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.20. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.31 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.45.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TBBK has reached a high of $33.36, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.59. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 23.73, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 24.35.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, TBBK traded about 279.25K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, TBBK traded about 321.49k shares per day. A total of 56.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 54.46M. Insiders hold about 3.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.70% stake in the company. Shares short for TBBK as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.36M with a Short Ratio of 5.32, compared to 1.08M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.40% and a Short% of Float of 2.91%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.59 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.63 and a low estimate of $0.56, while EPS last year was $0.48. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.66, with high estimates of $0.69 and low estimates of $0.61.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.34 and $2.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.26. EPS for the following year is $2.82, with 3 analysts recommending between $2.97 and $2.6.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $61.08M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $61.9M to a low estimate of $60.25M. As of the current estimate, The Bancorp Inc.’s year-ago sales were $50.89M, an estimated increase of 20.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $67.03M, an increase of 28.50% over than the figure of $20.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $68.57M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $65.5M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TBBK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $235.55M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $235.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $235.52M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $210.88M, up 11.70% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $288.9M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $293.31M and the low estimate is $284.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 22.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.