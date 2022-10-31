Are analysts optimistic about Uxin Limited’s (NASDAQ:UXIN) stock?

The closing price of Uxin Limited (NASDAQ: UXIN) was $4.07 for the day, down -9.56% from the previous closing price of $4.50. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.4300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 531728 shares were traded. UXIN stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.4400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.3900.

Ratios:

Our analysis of UXIN’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 12, 2019, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $7.70.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.75.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UXIN has reached a high of $26.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.44. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.0415, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.3528.

Shares Statistics:

UXIN traded an average of 92.35K shares per day over the past three months and 122.38k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 45.68M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 38.60M. Shares short for UXIN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.67M with a Short Ratio of 5.59, compared to 4.9M on Jun 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.