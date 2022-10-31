Are Claros Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:CMTG) shares too expensive at this price?

In the latest session, Claros Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE: CMTG) closed at $16.10 up 2.94% from its previous closing price of $15.64. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.46 from its previous closing price. On the day, 552183 shares were traded. CMTG stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.17 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.37.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Claros Mortgage Trust Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.22.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on September 06, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Underweight and sets its target price to $17 from $19 previously.

On April 25, 2022, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight and also upped its target price recommendation from $18 to $19.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 21 when Richman Steven Leonard bought 1,000 shares for $14.73 per share. The transaction valued at 14,730 led to the insider holds 13,500 shares of the business.

WALTER W EDWARD bought 6,760 shares of CMTG for $125,398 on Aug 17. The Director now owns 6,760 shares after completing the transaction at $18.55 per share. On Aug 17, another insider, WALTER W EDWARD, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 20,215 shares for $18.54 each. As a result, the insider paid 374,808 and bolstered with 32,715 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Claros’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.59, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.65. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.65 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.88.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CMTG has reached a high of $21.09, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.53. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.02, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.41.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CMTG has traded an average of 785.50K shares per day and 379.06k over the past ten days. A total of 139.64M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 127.97M. Insiders hold about 2.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 70.90% stake in the company. Shares short for CMTG as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.25M with a Short Ratio of 6.01, compared to 75.88k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.33% and a Short% of Float of 4.11%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for CMTG is 1.48, from 2.01 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 12.85%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 7.72%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 5 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.36, with high estimates of $0.38 and low estimates of $0.32.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.54 and $1.27 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.45. EPS for the following year is $1.69, with 5 analysts recommending between $1.8 and $1.6.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $70.2M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $92.92M to a low estimate of $60M. As of the current estimate, Claros Mortgage Trust Inc.’s year-ago sales were $102.64M, an estimated decrease of -31.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $68.76M, a decrease of -33.00% less than the figure of -$31.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $74M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $63.1M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CMTG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $328M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $246.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $280.1M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $247.01M, up 13.40% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $345.38M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $398M and the low estimate is $292.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 23.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.