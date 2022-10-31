As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA) offers stability

HCA Healthcare Inc. (NYSE: HCA) closed the day trading at $223.66 up 2.70% from the previous closing price of $217.77. In other words, the price has increased by $+5.89 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1390077 shares were traded. HCA stock price reached its highest trading level at $224.55 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $216.00.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of HCA, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 72.85 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 16.03. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BMO Capital Markets on July 06, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Underperform and sets its target price to $160 from $233 previously.

On June 17, 2022, Loop Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $240.

Bernstein Upgraded its Mkt Perform to Outperform on May 27, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $273 to $271.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 28 when Billington Phillip G sold 8,332 shares for $222.58 per share. The transaction valued at 1,854,518 led to the insider holds 40,652 shares of the business.

Torres Kathryn A. sold 2,000 shares of HCA for $406,605 on Oct 24. The SVP-Payer Contracting & Align. now owns 20,372 shares after completing the transaction at $203.30 per share. On Jul 25, another insider, Elcan Patricia F, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 325 shares for $198.66 each. As a result, the insider paid 64,564 and bolstered with 89,337 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, HCA’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.63, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.21. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.46. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.05.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HCA has reached a high of $279.02, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $164.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 204.68, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 218.68.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, HCA traded about 1.44M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, HCA traded about 2.22M shares per day. A total of 292.53M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 215.08M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 67.30% stake in the company. Shares short for HCA as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.57M with a Short Ratio of 2.25, compared to 5.06M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.55% and a Short% of Float of 2.04%.

Dividends & Splits

HCA’s forward annual dividend rate is 2.24, up from 0.48 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.22%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.05%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 21 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $4 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $4.63 and a low estimate of $3.56, while EPS last year was $4.57. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $4.87, with high estimates of $5.36 and low estimates of $4.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $18.8 and $16 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $17.18. EPS for the following year is $18.93, with 24 analysts recommending between $20.92 and $17.66.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 24 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HCA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $61.91B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $59.5B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $60.43B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $58.75B, up 2.80% from the average estimate. Based on 24 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $63.47B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $65.68B and the low estimate is $61.74B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.