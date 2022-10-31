As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Otonomy Inc. (OTIC) offers stability

The closing price of Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ: OTIC) was $0.10 for the day, down -6.08% from the previous closing price of $0.11. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0064 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2937962 shares were traded. OTIC stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1090 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.0945.

Ratios:

Our analysis of OTIC’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.51 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.49.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 24, 2019, Oppenheimer started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $8.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 28 when Cayer Paul E sold 5,624 shares for $2.41 per share. The transaction valued at 13,571 led to the insider holds 223,787 shares of the business.

Foster Alan Charles sold 2,559 shares of OTIC for $6,175 on Mar 28. The Chief Scientific Officer now owns 177,017 shares after completing the transaction at $2.41 per share. On Mar 28, another insider, Savel Robert Michael II, who serves as the Chief Technical Officer of the company, sold 3,325 shares for $2.41 each. As a result, the insider received 8,023 and left with 145,735 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OTIC has reached a high of $2.59, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2771, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.5206.

Shares Statistics:

OTIC traded an average of 2.39M shares per day over the past three months and 2.78M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 68.05M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 55.82M. Insiders hold about 2.05% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 68.80% stake in the company. Shares short for OTIC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 292.39k with a Short Ratio of 0.21, compared to 561.24k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.51% and a Short% of Float of 0.68%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.16 and a low estimate of -$0.17, while EPS last year was -$0.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.16, with high estimates of -$0.16 and low estimates of -$0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.72 and -$0.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.75. EPS for the following year is -$0.69, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.54 and -$0.9.