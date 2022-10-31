Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

After finishing at $241.35 in the prior trading day, Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CAR) closed at $243.34, up 0.82%. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.99 from its previous closing price. On the day, 928228 shares were traded. CAR stock price reached its highest trading level at $244.87 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $233.95.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CAR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 20.03 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.60. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 24, 2022, JP Morgan Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $230 to $231.

Barclays Upgraded its Underweight to Equal Weight on April 20, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $164 to $245.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 03 when Lurie Glenn sold 1,474 shares for $178.94 per share. The transaction valued at 263,758 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Hees Bernardo bought 29,400 shares of CAR for $4,959,374 on Jun 10. The Executive Chairman now owns 479,876 shares after completing the transaction at $168.69 per share. On May 24, another insider, Hees Bernardo, who serves as the Executive Chairman of the company, bought 28,334 shares for $172.78 each. As a result, the insider paid 4,895,558 and bolstered with 450,476 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Avis’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.74, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.97. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.30. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.03.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CAR has reached a high of $545.11, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $131.83. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 172.78, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 194.17.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.04M shares per day over the past 3-months and 876.96k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 48.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 47.22M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.50% stake in the company. Shares short for CAR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.97M with a Short Ratio of 4.92, compared to 5.02M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.23% and a Short% of Float of 18.57%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $11.48 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $15.16 and a low estimate of $9.9, while EPS last year was $5.9. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $11.68, with high estimates of $17.29 and low estimates of $7.79.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $49.38 and $33.57 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $38.01. EPS for the following year is $18.7, with 5 analysts recommending between $20.16 and $16.46.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $3.17B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.28B to a low estimate of $3.02B. As of the current estimate, Avis Budget Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.05B, an estimated increase of 54.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.28B, an increase of 20.90% less than the figure of $54.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.76B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.97B.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CAR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.09B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $10.99B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $11.36B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.31B, up 22.00% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $10.98B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $11.52B and the low estimate is $10.5B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -3.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.