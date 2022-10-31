AZEK (The AZEK Company Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

In the latest session, The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE: AZEK) closed at $18.06 up 3.08% from its previous closing price of $17.52. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.54 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2065074 shares were traded. AZEK stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.20 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.29.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of The AZEK Company Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 3.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.45 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.44.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Credit Suisse on October 14, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $18 from $29 previously.

On August 18, 2022, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $29.

Wedbush Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on August 08, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $21.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 02 when Hendrickson Gary E bought 27,145 shares for $18.47 per share. The transaction valued at 501,368 led to the insider holds 212,725 shares of the business.

NAGEL VERNON J bought 3,000 shares of AZEK for $55,560 on Aug 29. The Director now owns 27,029 shares after completing the transaction at $18.52 per share. On May 16, another insider, NAGEL VERNON J, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 5,000 shares for $18.89 each. As a result, the insider paid 94,450 and bolstered with 22,950 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 23.76, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.15. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.66. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.91 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.89.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AZEK has reached a high of $46.56, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.75, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.18.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, AZEK has traded an average of 1.88M shares per day and 2.06M over the past ten days. A total of 153.49M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 147.51M. Shares short for AZEK as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.31M with a Short Ratio of 3.11, compared to 5.96M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.42% and a Short% of Float of 4.69%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 18 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.25 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.3 and a low estimate of $0.19, while EPS last year was $0.26. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.29, with high estimates of $0.36 and low estimates of $0.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.12 and $0.99 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.07. EPS for the following year is $1.16, with 18 analysts recommending between $1.34 and $0.89.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AZEK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.42B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.39B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.4B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.18B, up 18.90% from the average estimate. Based on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.49B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.56B and the low estimate is $1.29B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.