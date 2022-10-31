BHVN (Biohaven Ltd.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

As of close of business last night, Biohaven Ltd.’s stock clocked out at $15.33, up 10.85% from its previous closing price of $13.83. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.50 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1052631 shares were traded. BHVN stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.33 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.07.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of BHVN’s stock, we examine its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Cantor Fitzgerald on October 26, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $27 from $158 previously.

On October 12, 2022, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $23.

Piper Sandler Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on August 19, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $149.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 25 when CHILDS JOHN W bought 3,900,000 shares for $10.50 per share. The transaction valued at 40,950,000 led to the insider holds 5,691,251 shares of the business.

Bailey Gregory bought 200,000 shares of BHVN for $2,100,000 on Oct 25. The Director now owns 1,507,971 shares after completing the transaction at $10.50 per share. On Oct 25, another insider, Buten Matthew, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, bought 142,857 shares for $10.50 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,499,998 and bolstered with 166,653 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.34.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BHVN has reached a high of $15.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.45, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.45.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that BHVN traded 3.16M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.48M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 64.38M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 54.51M. Insiders hold about 11.56% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.89% stake in the company. Shares short for BHVN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.21M with a Short Ratio of 1.65, compared to 4.45M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.34% and a Short% of Float of 8.13%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 7 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$2.58 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.81 and a low estimate of -$4.04, while EPS last year was -$3.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$2.26, with high estimates of -$1.52 and low estimates of -$3.34.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$7.75 and -$13.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$10.14. EPS for the following year is -$5.9, with 8 analysts recommending between -$1.16 and -$10.62.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 7 analysts expect revenue to total $212.11M. It ranges from a high estimate of $223.04M to a low estimate of $197.54M. As of the current estimate, Biohaven Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $85.85M, an estimated increase of 147.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $243.67M, an increase of 79.50% less than the figure of $147.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $259.39M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $226.02M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BHVN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.09B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $835M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.02B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $462.51M, up 119.60% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.33B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.5B and the low estimate is $1.22B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 30.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.