Bright Health Group Inc. (NYSE:BHG) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

The price of Bright Health Group Inc. (NYSE: BHG) closed at $1.03 in the last session, up 0.98% from day before closing price of $1.02. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1663901 shares were traded. BHG stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.0800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.9895.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at BHG’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.45 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.32. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

RBC Capital Mkts Downgraded its Outperform to Sector Perform on March 04, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $9 to $3.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 04 when Kadre Manuel bought 100,000 shares for $2.10 per share. The transaction valued at 210,000 led to the insider holds 230,000 shares of the business.

Kadre Manuel bought 100,000 shares of BHG for $209,000 on Mar 04. The Director now owns 350,000 shares after completing the transaction at $2.09 per share. On Dec 10, another insider, Kadre Manuel, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 80,000 shares for $4.45 each. As a result, the insider paid 356,000 and bolstered with 130,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.12 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.95.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BHG has reached a high of $9.13, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.2816, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.9311.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, BHG traded on average about 1.88M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.43M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 629.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 593.63M. Insiders hold about 5.77% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.20% stake in the company. Shares short for BHG as of Jul 14, 2022 were 11.33M with a Short Ratio of 6.74, compared to 14.02M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.80% and a Short% of Float of 4.40%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 9 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.32 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.14 and a low estimate of -$0.45, while EPS last year was -$0.28. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.38, with high estimates of -$0.27 and low estimates of -$0.49.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.11 and -$1.79 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.48. EPS for the following year is -$0.77, with 9 analysts recommending between -$0.42 and -$1.15.

Revenue Estimates

According to 6 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.81B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.85B to a low estimate of $1.76B. As of the current estimate, Bright Health Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.11B, an estimated increase of 62.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.75B, an increase of 62.70% less than the figure of $62.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.81B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.69B.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BHG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.27B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.95B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.09B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.03B, up 75.90% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.24B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.96B and the low estimate is $7.38B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.