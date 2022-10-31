Considering FingerMotion Inc. (FNGR) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

After finishing at $6.76 in the prior trading day, FingerMotion Inc. (NASDAQ: FNGR) closed at $6.94, up 2.66%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 595321 shares were traded. FNGR stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.30.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of FNGR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.00 and its Current Ratio is at 3.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.50 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.18.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 27 when Shen Martin Chung-Wen bought 4,806 shares for $2.02 per share. The transaction valued at 9,708 led to the insider holds 705,000 shares of the business.

Shen Martin Chung-Wen bought 194 shares of FNGR for $392 on Apr 26. The CEO now owns 700,194 shares after completing the transaction at $2.02 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 13.54 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 138.80.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FNGR has reached a high of $9.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.62. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.40, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.57.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 3.57M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.72M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 42.81M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 23.69M. Insiders hold about 44.72% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.00% stake in the company. Shares short for FNGR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 23.89k with a Short Ratio of 0.28, compared to 24.07k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.06% and a Short% of Float of 0.09%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.