Considering First Wave BioPharma Inc. (FWBI) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

The price of First Wave BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ: FWBI) closed at $1.13 in the last session, down -0.88% from day before closing price of $1.14. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 743405 shares were traded. FWBI stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.1700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.0700.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at FWBI’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.10 and its Current Ratio is at 0.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FWBI has reached a high of $92.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.06. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.1796, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.9640.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, FWBI traded on average about 956.86K shares per day over the past 3-months and 829.77k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 2.31M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.30M. Insiders hold about 0.36% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.80% stake in the company. Shares short for FWBI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.28M with a Short Ratio of 0.14, compared to 299.1k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.92% and a Short% of Float of 5.97%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 2 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.63 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.4 and a low estimate of -$0.87, while EPS last year was -$1.6. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.64, with high estimates of -$0.35 and low estimates of -$0.94.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.66 and -$3.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.63. EPS for the following year is -$2.27, with 2 analysts recommending between -$1.3 and -$3.25.