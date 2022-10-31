Considering Tricida Inc. (TCDA) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

The price of Tricida Inc. (NASDAQ: TCDA) closed at $0.38 in the last session, down -10.93% from day before closing price of $0.43. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0470 from its previous closing price. On the day, 17027306 shares were traded. TCDA stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.4550 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3830.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at TCDA’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.10 and its Current Ratio is at 5.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Goldman on April 13, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $25.

On November 16, 2021, JP Morgan Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Underweight but kept the price unchanged to $7.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 26 when Venrock Healthcare Capital Par sold 2,367,174 shares for $0.46 per share. The transaction valued at 1,088,900 led to the insider holds 3,751,406 shares of the business.

Venrock Healthcare Capital Par sold 1,970,418 shares of TCDA for $1,123,138 on Oct 25. The 10% Owner now owns 6,118,580 shares after completing the transaction at $0.57 per share. On Oct 24, another insider, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 2,113,948 shares for $0.61 each. As a result, the insider received 1,289,508 and left with 8,088,998 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TCDA has reached a high of $13.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.2709, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.7797.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, TCDA traded on average about 3.86M shares per day over the past 3-months and 22.19M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 57.83M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 51.02M. Insiders hold about 8.39% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.00% stake in the company. Shares short for TCDA as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.38M with a Short Ratio of 2.43, compared to 4.15M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.90% and a Short% of Float of 14.12%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.58 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.5 and a low estimate of -$0.71, while EPS last year was -$0.67. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.6, with high estimates of -$0.5 and low estimates of -$0.79.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.19 and -$2.47 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.33. EPS for the following year is -$1.81, with 3 analysts recommending between -$1.34 and -$2.19.