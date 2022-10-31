Encompass Health Corporation (EHC) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE: EHC) closed the day trading at $54.64 up 4.81% from the previous closing price of $52.13. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.51 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1754293 shares were traded. EHC stock price reached its highest trading level at $54.81 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $51.99.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of EHC, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 27.89 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 43.67. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.64 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.61.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on September 24, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $98.

On August 02, 2021, Raymond James Upgraded its rating to Strong Buy which previously was Outperform and also upped its target price recommendation from $95 to $107.

Barclays Upgraded its Equal Weight to Overweight on November 23, 2020, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $96.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 17 when Tarr Mark J sold 20,449 shares for $53.25 per share. The transaction valued at 1,088,909 led to the insider holds 440,895 shares of the business.

O’Connor Kevin J. bought 1,000 shares of EHC for $66,480 on May 06. The Director now owns 3,436 shares after completing the transaction at $66.48 per share. On Dec 02, another insider, Williams Terrance, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 354 shares for $56.61 each. As a result, the insider paid 20,040 and bolstered with 5,258 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Encompass’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.71, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.39. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.25. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.99 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.71.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EHC has reached a high of $59.33, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $42.16. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 49.35, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 50.92.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, EHC traded about 810.42K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, EHC traded about 944.99k shares per day. A total of 99.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 97.75M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.70% stake in the company. Shares short for EHC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.28M with a Short Ratio of 3.86, compared to 3.17M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.28% and a Short% of Float of 2.98%.

Dividends & Splits

EHC’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.60, up from 1.12 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.15%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.19%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.65. The current Payout Ratio is 28.40% for EHC, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 16, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 29, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 25, 2006 when the company split stock in a 1:5 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 13 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.97 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.07 and a low estimate of $0.88, while EPS last year was $1.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1, with high estimates of $1.09 and low estimates of $0.73.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.14 and $3.41 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.96. EPS for the following year is $4.43, with 14 analysts recommending between $4.75 and $3.28.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EHC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.47B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.8B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.38B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.12B, up 5.00% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.78B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.96B and the low estimate is $4.59B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.