Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

Extreme Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: EXTR) closed the day trading at $17.86 up 7.85% from the previous closing price of $16.56. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.30 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2925963 shares were traded. EXTR stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.87 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.71.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of EXTR, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.17 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 20.68. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.37 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Rosenblatt on July 13, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $13.50.

On July 29, 2021, Needham Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $13.

On July 15, 2020, B. Riley FBR started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $7.50.B. Riley FBR initiated its Buy rating on July 15, 2020, with a $7.50 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 28 when MEYERCORD EDWARD sold 97,870 shares for $17.11 per share. The transaction valued at 1,674,164 led to the insider holds 908,759 shares of the business.

MEYERCORD EDWARD sold 2,130 shares of EXTR for $36,210 on Oct 27. The PRESIDENT AND CEO now owns 1,006,629 shares after completing the transaction at $17.00 per share. On Oct 26, another insider, Vitalone Joseph A, who serves as the Chief Revenue Officer of the company, sold 20,226 shares for $16.06 each. As a result, the insider received 324,769 and left with 41,298 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Extreme’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 53.80, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.90. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.69. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.95 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 25.51.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EXTR has reached a high of $17.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.49. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.95, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.90.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, EXTR traded about 1.18M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, EXTR traded about 1.64M shares per day. A total of 129.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 128.10M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.10% stake in the company. Shares short for EXTR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 6.36M with a Short Ratio of 6.33, compared to 6.99M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.86% and a Short% of Float of 5.75%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.18 and a low estimate of $0.15, while EPS last year was $0.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.23, with high estimates of $0.24 and low estimates of $0.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.08 and $0.87 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.98. EPS for the following year is $1.29, with 5 analysts recommending between $1.4 and $1.08.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EXTR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.25B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.21B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.23B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.11B, up 10.60% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.37B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.41B and the low estimate is $1.34B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.