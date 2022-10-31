Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NASDAQ:FTAI) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

After finishing at $16.39 in the prior trading day, Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NASDAQ: FTAI) closed at $17.62, up 7.50%. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 962639 shares were traded. FTAI stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.05 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.35.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of FTAI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 5.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 4.52.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Deutsche Bank on September 06, 2022, initiated with a Sell rating and assigned the stock a target price of $29.50.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.73 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.51.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FTAI has reached a high of $25.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.29. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.41, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.54.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 553.46K shares per day over the past 3-months and 381.13k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 99.38M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 98.30M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.40% stake in the company. Shares short for FTAI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 7.32M with a Short Ratio of 9.20, compared to 7.42M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.37% and a Short% of Float of 8.54%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, FTAI’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.32, compared to 1.32 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 8.05%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.74%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 7.32.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 6 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.54 and a low estimate of -$0.02, while EPS last year was -$0.44. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.29, with high estimates of $0.59 and low estimates of $0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.51 and -$2.27 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.23. EPS for the following year is $1.65, with 6 analysts recommending between $3.06 and $0.77.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FTAI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $797.46M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $622.85M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $725.66M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $455.8M, up 59.20% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $925.82M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $998M and the low estimate is $802.02M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 27.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.