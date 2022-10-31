Helbiz Inc. (HLBZ) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

The closing price of Helbiz Inc. (NASDAQ: HLBZ) was $0.31 for the day, up 3.08% from the previous closing price of $0.31. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0094 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5088916 shares were traded. HLBZ stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2945.

Ratios:

Our analysis of HLBZ’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 0.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 13 when Palella Salvatore bought 200,000 shares for $0.25 per share. The transaction valued at 50,000 led to the insider holds 5,404,102 shares of the business.

Palella Salvatore bought 79,365 shares of HLBZ for $100,000 on Aug 17. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 5,204,102 shares after completing the transaction at $1.26 per share. On Aug 15, another insider, Palella Salvatore, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 252,636 shares for $3.00 each. As a result, the insider paid 757,908 and bolstered with 5,124,737 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.19.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HLBZ has reached a high of $12.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.24. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.4810, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.6054.

Shares Statistics:

HLBZ traded an average of 12.49M shares per day over the past three months and 15.5M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 34.74M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 23.02M. Insiders hold about 10.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 4.40% stake in the company. Shares short for HLBZ as of Jul 14, 2022 were 590.05k with a Short Ratio of 0.04, compared to 481.48k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.45% and a Short% of Float of 3.46%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $56.7M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $56.7M and the low estimate is $56.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 243.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.