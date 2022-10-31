I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Ameriprise Financial Inc. (AMP).

After finishing at $300.03 in the prior trading day, Ameriprise Financial Inc. (NYSE: AMP) closed at $312.17, up 4.05%. In other words, the price has increased by $+12.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 638331 shares were traded. AMP stock price reached its highest trading level at $312.31 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $300.51.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of AMP by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.29 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.95. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 6.84 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.14.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BofA Securities on September 07, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $336.

On June 24, 2022, Goldman Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $325 to $270.

Piper Sandler Downgraded its Neutral to Underweight on April 06, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $325 to $310.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 26 when Sharpe Robert Francis JR sold 1,000 shares for $277.01 per share. The transaction valued at 277,007 led to the insider holds 16,500 shares of the business.

Berman Walter Stanley sold 8,711 shares of AMP for $2,717,958 on Mar 28. The EXECUTIVE VP AND CFO now owns 10,751 shares after completing the transaction at $312.01 per share. On Mar 25, another insider, CRACCHIOLO JAMES M, who serves as the CHAIRMAN AND CEO of the company, sold 56,622 shares for $314.16 each. As a result, the insider received 17,788,523 and left with 160,597 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Ameriprise’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.01, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.90. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.22. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.25 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.14.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AMP has reached a high of $332.37, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $219.99. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 272.46, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 275.66.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 551.95K shares per day over the past 3-months and 629.09k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 112.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 107.89M. Insiders hold about 0.25% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.30% stake in the company. Shares short for AMP as of Jul 14, 2022 were 915.49k with a Short Ratio of 1.88, compared to 1.18M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.83% and a Short% of Float of 0.95%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, AMP’s forward annual dividend rate was 4.16, compared to 5.00 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.39%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.85%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.24.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 11 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $5.87 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $6.38 and a low estimate of $5.56, while EPS last year was $5.91. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $6.23, with high estimates of $6.96 and low estimates of $5.59.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $25.75 and $22.67 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $23.99. EPS for the following year is $27.9, with 13 analysts recommending between $31.75 and $23.14.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AMP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $15.13B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $13.56B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $14.01B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $13.86B, up 1.10% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $14.5B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $16.2B and the low estimate is $12.83B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.