I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in NextPlay Technologies Inc. (NXTP).

The price of NextPlay Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTP) closed at $0.24 in the last session, down -2.05% from day before closing price of $0.25. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0051 from its previous closing price. On the day, 584456 shares were traded. NXTP stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2450 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2223.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at NXTP’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.14 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on August 20, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $3.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.54 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.66.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NXTP has reached a high of $2.33, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2434, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.3844.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, NXTP traded on average about 2.24M shares per day over the past 3-months and 13.32M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 113.55M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 89.26M. Insiders hold about 2.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 5.30% stake in the company. Shares short for NXTP as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.09M with a Short Ratio of 0.41, compared to 1.64M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.92% and a Short% of Float of 1.46%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 2 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.05 and a low estimate of -$0.09, while EPS last year was -$0.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.07, with high estimates of -$0.06 and low estimates of -$0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.2 and -$0.32 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.26. EPS for the following year is -$0.18, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.18 and -$0.18.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NXTP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $40M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12.58M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $26.29M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.2M, up 220.60% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $16.53M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $16.53M and the low estimate is $16.53M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -37.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.