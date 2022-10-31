I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Rocket Lab USA Inc. (RKLB).

After finishing at $4.79 in the prior trading day, Rocket Lab USA Inc. (NASDAQ: RKLB) closed at $5.13, up 7.10%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.34 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3045708 shares were traded. RKLB stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.23 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.74.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of RKLB by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.30 and its Current Ratio is at 4.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.16 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.16.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on October 12, 2022, initiated with a Underperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $3.

On August 31, 2022, Cowen Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Market Perform and also upped its target price recommendation from $6.50 to $8.

On June 21, 2022, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Equal Weight rating and target price of $5.Wells Fargo initiated its Equal Weight rating on June 21, 2022, with a $5 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 13 when O’Donnell Shaun sold 200,000 shares for $5.63 per share. The transaction valued at 1,126,000 led to the insider holds 705,485 shares of the business.

GRIFFIN MICHAEL D sold 456,190 shares of RKLB for $2,563,788 on Sep 09. The Director now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $5.62 per share. On Aug 24, another insider, Spice Adam C., who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 41,508 shares for $5.25 each. As a result, the insider received 217,917 and left with 1,796,016 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 17.43 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.33.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RKLB has reached a high of $16.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.53. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.81, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.28.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 4.06M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.5M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 464.72M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 368.73M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 58.80% stake in the company. Shares short for RKLB as of Jul 14, 2022 were 17.59M with a Short Ratio of 4.61, compared to 12.09M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.79% and a Short% of Float of 8.06%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 7 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.05, with high estimates of -$0.02 and low estimates of -$0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.12 and -$0.32 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.23. EPS for the following year is -$0.12, with 7 analysts recommending between -$0.04 and -$0.27.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $49.24M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $53.5M to a low estimate of $26.94M. As of the current estimate, Rocket Lab USA Inc.’s year-ago sales were $11.28M, an estimated increase of 336.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $54.4M, an increase of 928.90% over than the figure of $336.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $68M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $26.94M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RKLB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $257.41M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $107.76M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $206.23M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $62.24M, up 231.40% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $322.75M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $370.3M and the low estimate is $246M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 56.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.