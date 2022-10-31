In spite of Calix Inc.’s (NYSE:CALX) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

In the latest session, Calix Inc. (NYSE: CALX) closed at $73.12 up 0.52% from its previous closing price of $72.74. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.38 from its previous closing price. On the day, 540486 shares were traded. CALX stock price reached its highest trading level at $74.66 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $72.25.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Calix Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 20.28 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 224.53. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 3.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Rosenblatt on April 12, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $60.

On April 07, 2022, Northland Capital Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Market Perform but kept the price unchanged to $45.

On February 23, 2022, Loop Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $70.Loop Capital initiated its Buy rating on February 23, 2022, with a $70 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 03 when LISTWIN DONALD J sold 35,000 shares for $58.20 per share. The transaction valued at 2,037,000 led to the insider holds 700,000 shares of the business.

Collins John Matthew sold 5,000 shares of CALX for $291,550 on Aug 03. The EVP, Commercial Operations now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $58.31 per share. On Aug 01, another insider, Makagon Kira, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 30,000 shares for $57.71 each. As a result, the insider received 1,731,300 and left with 34,275 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Calix’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 102.70, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 60.23. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.13. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.95 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.38.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CALX has reached a high of $80.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $31.59. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 60.20, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 48.02.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CALX has traded an average of 567.73K shares per day and 716.45k over the past ten days. A total of 65.36M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 57.23M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.10% stake in the company. Shares short for CALX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.78M with a Short Ratio of 2.77, compared to 2.27M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.30% and a Short% of Float of 5.68%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 8 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.24 and a low estimate of $0.17, while EPS last year was $0.35. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.22, with high estimates of $0.27 and low estimates of $0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.95 and $0.72 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.86. EPS for the following year is $1.15, with 8 analysts recommending between $1.25 and $0.98.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $205.01M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $217.72M to a low estimate of $195.12M. As of the current estimate, Calix Inc.’s year-ago sales were $167.59M, an estimated increase of 22.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $208.18M, an increase of 18.00% less than the figure of $22.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $225.99M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $195.12M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CALX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $830.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $770.31M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $796.37M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $679.39M, up 17.20% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $931M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1B and the low estimate is $890.92M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.