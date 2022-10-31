In spite of Modine Manufacturing Company’s (NYSE:MOD) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

In the latest session, Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE: MOD) closed at $17.77 up 5.40% from its previous closing price of $16.86. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.91 from its previous closing price. On the day, 600393 shares were traded. MOD stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.80 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.82.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Modine Manufacturing Company’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.94 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 36.85. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.88 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.82.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 11, 2019, Robert W. Baird Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $14 to $9.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 12 when Moore Larry Oscar sold 16,700 shares for $15.67 per share. The transaction valued at 261,746 led to the insider holds 75,515 shares of the business.

Agen Brian Jon sold 941 shares of MOD for $10,906 on Jun 02. The VP, Human Resources now owns 73,350 shares after completing the transaction at $11.59 per share. On Jun 01, another insider, Lucareli Michael B, who serves as the EVP, CFO of the company, sold 3,783 shares for $11.94 each. As a result, the insider received 45,169 and left with 274,572 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Modine’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.58, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.03. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.08. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.42 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.11.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MOD has reached a high of $17.52, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.87, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.51.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, MOD has traded an average of 364.88K shares per day and 379.36k over the past ten days. A total of 52.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 50.52M. Insiders hold about 3.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.40% stake in the company. Shares short for MOD as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.02M with a Short Ratio of 2.67, compared to 958.66k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.97% and a Short% of Float of 2.02%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.12 and a low estimate of $0.12, while EPS last year was $0.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.34, with high estimates of $0.36 and low estimates of $0.33.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.64 and $1.58 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.61. EPS for the following year is $2.17, with 2 analysts recommending between $2.18 and $2.15.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $490.74M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $504M to a low estimate of $477.49M. As of the current estimate, Modine Manufacturing Company’s year-ago sales were $494.6M, an estimated decrease of -0.80% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MOD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.23B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.23B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.23B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.05B, up 9.00% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.33B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.36B and the low estimate is $2.31B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.