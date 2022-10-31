In spite of Tritium DCFC Limited’s (NASDAQ:DCFC) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

As of close of business last night, Tritium DCFC Limited’s stock clocked out at $1.87, down -8.33% from its previous closing price of $2.04. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1468465 shares were traded. DCFC stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.0600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.8500.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of DCFC’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 07, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $8.

On June 17, 2022, B. Riley Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $12.B. Riley Securities initiated its Buy rating on June 17, 2022, with a $12 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.64.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DCFC has reached a high of $19.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.5537, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.0495.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that DCFC traded 626.93K shares on average per day over the past three months and 767.43k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 135.38M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 81.62M. Insiders hold about 49.54% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 31.00% stake in the company. Shares short for DCFC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.01M with a Short Ratio of 2.23, compared to 1.27M on Jun 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is -$0.18, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.33 and -$0.42.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $162.41M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $175M and the low estimate is $133.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 104.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.