In What Direction Will Compugen Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:CGEN) Stock Goes From Here?

The closing price of Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ: CGEN) was $0.88 for the day, up 7.76% from the previous closing price of $0.81. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0630 from its previous closing price. On the day, 617829 shares were traded. CGEN stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.8840 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.8100.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CGEN’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.30 and its Current Ratio is at 7.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 13, 2020, Stifel started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $19.Stifel initiated its Buy rating on May 13, 2020, with a $19 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.72 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.84.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CGEN has reached a high of $7.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.9248, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.0749.

Shares Statistics:

CGEN traded an average of 1.27M shares per day over the past three months and 796.51k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 86.52M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 81.70M. Insiders hold about 12.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 26.30% stake in the company. Shares short for CGEN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.53M with a Short Ratio of 2.23, compared to 3.64M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.08% and a Short% of Float of 4.75%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.