Invest in Lightwave Logic Inc. (LWLG) to keep your portfolio healthy

After finishing at $7.48 in the prior trading day, Lightwave Logic Inc. (NASDAQ: LWLG) closed at $8.26, up 10.43%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.78 from its previous closing price. On the day, 982817 shares were traded. LWLG stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.37 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.32.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of LWLG by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 35.40 and its Current Ratio is at 35.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 12 when Lebby Michael Stephen bought 1,000 shares for $9.98 per share. The transaction valued at 9,985 led to the insider holds 63,643 shares of the business.

El-Ahmadi Siraj Nour sold 35,121 shares of LWLG for $362,870 on Jan 14. The Director now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $10.33 per share. On Dec 31, another insider, El-Ahmadi Siraj Nour, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 6,862 shares for $15.10 each. As a result, the insider received 103,629 and left with 35,121 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LWLG has reached a high of $20.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.92, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.53.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 672.13K shares per day over the past 3-months and 669.57k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 111.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 111.56M. Insiders hold about 0.47% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 22.60% stake in the company. Shares short for LWLG as of Jul 14, 2022 were 19.58M with a Short Ratio of 26.47, compared to 19.49M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 17.55% and a Short% of Float of 17.63%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.