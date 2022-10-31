Is this a Prime Time To acquire Allegro MicroSystems Inc. (ALGM) stock

After finishing at $23.83 in the prior trading day, Allegro MicroSystems Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGM) closed at $25.36, up 6.42%. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.53 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1251973 shares were traded. ALGM stock price reached its highest trading level at $25.65 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $23.92.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ALGM by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 15.90 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 52.88. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.90 and its Current Ratio is at 4.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cowen on May 25, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $30.

On November 23, 2020, Needham started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $27.Needham initiated its Buy rating on November 23, 2020, with a $27 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 23 when MARTIN JOSEPH R sold 8,278 shares for $24.17 per share. The transaction valued at 200,079 led to the insider holds 43,522 shares of the business.

Doogue Michael sold 7,500 shares of ALGM for $217,800 on Mar 18. The SVP of Technology and Products now owns 218,719 shares after completing the transaction at $29.04 per share. On Dec 27, another insider, Teebagy Thomas C. Jr., who serves as the SVP of Operations and Quality of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $34.61 each. As a result, the insider received 173,050 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Allegro’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 40.84, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.52. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.14. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.41 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.34.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ALGM has reached a high of $38.28, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 22.75, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 24.58.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 521.93K shares per day over the past 3-months and 593.81k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 190.64M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 87.43M. Insiders hold about 2.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 47.10% stake in the company. Shares short for ALGM as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.26M with a Short Ratio of 4.96, compared to 2.34M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.19% and a Short% of Float of 3.40%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 8 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.25 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.26 and a low estimate of $0.24, while EPS last year was $0.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.27, with high estimates of $0.28 and low estimates of $0.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.08 and $1.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.06. EPS for the following year is $1.18, with 7 analysts recommending between $1.23 and $1.1.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ALGM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $922.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $889.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $904.59M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $768.67M, up 17.70% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.01B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.03B and the low estimate is $925M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.