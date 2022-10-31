Is this a Prime Time To acquire The Aaron’s Company Inc. (AAN) stock

After finishing at $10.50 in the prior trading day, The Aaron’s Company Inc. (NYSE: AAN) closed at $10.33, down -1.62%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 625040 shares were traded. AAN stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.77 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.30.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of AAN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.55 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.83. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.39 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.36.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 14, 2020, Berenberg started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $26.Berenberg initiated its Buy rating on December 14, 2020, with a $26 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 30 when Harris Hubert L. Jr. bought 1,000 shares for $22.40 per share. The transaction valued at 22,400 led to the insider holds 2,000 shares of the business.

Robinson John W sold 16,041 shares of AAN for $383,219 on Nov 26. The Director now owns 303,171 shares after completing the transaction at $23.89 per share. On Nov 24, another insider, Robinson John W, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 18,959 shares for $24.99 each. As a result, the insider received 473,760 and left with 319,212 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.50, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.15. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.45.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AAN has reached a high of $27.42, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.97, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.95.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 436.67K shares per day over the past 3-months and 822.91k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 30.88M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 29.81M. Shares short for AAN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.35M with a Short Ratio of 3.03, compared to 1.84M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.62% and a Short% of Float of 11.04%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, AAN’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.10, compared to 0.45 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.95%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.46%. The current Payout Ratio is 82.20% for AAN, which recently paid a dividend on Oct 03, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 14, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 15, 2010 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 6 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.35 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.61 and a low estimate of $0.06, while EPS last year was $0.83. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.39, with high estimates of $0.74 and low estimates of $0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.77 and $1.85 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.23. EPS for the following year is $2.06, with 7 analysts recommending between $3.23 and $1.29.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $587.24M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $637.48M to a low estimate of $536.38M. As of the current estimate, The Aaron’s Company Inc.’s year-ago sales were $431.25M, an estimated increase of 36.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $622.41M, an increase of 39.90% over than the figure of $36.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $664M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $583.86M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AAN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.36B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.21B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.28B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.85B, up 23.30% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.44B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.63B and the low estimate is $2.19B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.