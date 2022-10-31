Is this a Prime Time To acquire Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VLON) stock

The price of Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: VLON) closed at $0.27 in the last session, down -8.37% from day before closing price of $0.30. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0251 from its previous closing price. On the day, 905864 shares were traded. VLON stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3230 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2054.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at VLON’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VLON has reached a high of $8.54, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.3519, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.8993.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, VLON traded on average about 492.74K shares per day over the past 3-months and 553.18k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 8.68M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 4.73M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 21.50% stake in the company. Shares short for VLON as of Jul 14, 2022 were 140.33k with a Short Ratio of 0.29, compared to 29.93k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.33% and a Short% of Float of 2.54%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.