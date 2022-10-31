It’s a good day to be an Cosmos Holdings Inc. (COSM) shareholder

As of close of business last night, Cosmos Holdings Inc.’s stock clocked out at $0.09, down -7.64% from its previous closing price of $0.09. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0074 from its previous closing price. On the day, 11908444 shares were traded. COSM stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.0914 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.0840.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of COSM’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.27 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.29.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 20 when Siokas Grigorios bought 12,500,000 shares for $0.12 per share. The transaction valued at 1,500,000 led to the insider holds 19,334,168 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.04 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.33.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, COSM has reached a high of $4.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2479, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.2740.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that COSM traded 6.46M shares on average per day over the past three months and 34.92M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 19.54M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 6.29M. Insiders hold about 73.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.20% stake in the company. Shares short for COSM as of Jul 14, 2022 were 200.77k with a Short Ratio of 0.12, compared to 593.83k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.07% and a Short% of Float of 1.95%.