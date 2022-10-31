It’s a good day to be an Forge Global Holdings Inc. (FRGE) shareholder

As of close of business last night, Forge Global Holdings Inc.’s stock clocked out at $1.63, up 0.62% from its previous closing price of $1.62. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 568716 shares were traded. FRGE stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.7262 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.5800.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of FRGE’s stock, we examine its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 26, 2022, JMP Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Mkt Outperform rating and target price of $10.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 23 when Hansmeyer Christoph bought 5,541 shares for $1.91 per share. The transaction valued at 10,598 led to the insider holds 33,900 shares of the business.

Hansmeyer Christoph bought 4,359 shares of FRGE for $8,718 on Sep 22. The Director now owns 28,359 shares after completing the transaction at $2.00 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Forge’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.01. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.95 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.88.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FRGE has reached a high of $47.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.29. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.5136, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.3242.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that FRGE traded 1.73M shares on average per day over the past three months and 699.87k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 171.43M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 123.70M. Insiders hold about 6.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 24.30% stake in the company. Shares short for FRGE as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.74M with a Short Ratio of 1.09, compared to 2.06M on Jun 14, 2022.