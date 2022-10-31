It’s a good day to be an Oceaneering International Inc. (OII) shareholder

In the latest session, Oceaneering International Inc. (NYSE: OII) closed at $13.30 up 1.68% from its previous closing price of $13.08. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.22 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1522548 shares were traded. OII stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.44 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.03.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Oceaneering International Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.50 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.95. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.49 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.49.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Barclays on October 06, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight and sets its target price to $10 from $15 previously.

On February 01, 2022, Piper Sandler Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $17 to $21.

BofA Securities Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on May 05, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $15.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 29 when WEBSTER STEVEN A bought 10,731 shares for $7.77 per share. The transaction valued at 83,372 led to the insider holds 134,939 shares of the business.

Childress Earl bought 10,000 shares of OII for $79,157 on Sep 29. The Sr. V.P., Chief Commercial Ofc now owns 80,485 shares after completing the transaction at $7.92 per share. On Sep 27, another insider, WEBSTER STEVEN A, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 25,000 shares for $7.67 each. As a result, the insider paid 191,675 and bolstered with 124,208 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.66 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.84.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OII has reached a high of $18.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.29, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.76.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, OII has traded an average of 1.16M shares per day and 1.57M over the past ten days. A total of 100.26M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 98.12M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.50% stake in the company. Shares short for OII as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.12M with a Short Ratio of 3.78, compared to 3.87M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.11% and a Short% of Float of 5.96%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 7 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.29 and a low estimate of $0.12, while EPS last year was -$0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.17, with high estimates of $0.23 and low estimates of $0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.59 and $0.24 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.42. EPS for the following year is $0.78, with 7 analysts recommending between $1.29 and $0.45.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $544.65M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $570.36M to a low estimate of $508.5M. As of the current estimate, Oceaneering International Inc.’s year-ago sales were $485.42M, an estimated increase of 12.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $537.6M, an increase of 15.20% over than the figure of $12.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $557.22M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $518.6M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OII’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.09B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.98B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.05B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.87B, up 9.90% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.21B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.37B and the low estimate is $2.06B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.