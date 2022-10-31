It’s an appealing income play to consider JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (JELD)

After finishing at $9.95 in the prior trading day, JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (NYSE: JELD) closed at $10.36, up 4.12%. In other words, the price has increased by -$ from its previous closing price. On the day, 1563684 shares were traded. JELD stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.44 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.84.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of JELD by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.58 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.54.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Credit Suisse on October 14, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $9 from $20 previously.

On August 18, 2022, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $15.

Stifel Downgraded its Buy to Hold on August 02, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $22 to $17.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 20 when Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 2,050 shares for $8.83 per share. The transaction valued at 18,102 led to the insider holds 54,700 shares of the business.

Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 31,900 shares of JELD for $273,332 on Oct 14. The 10% Owner now owns 11,596,834 shares after completing the transaction at $8.57 per share. On Oct 07, another insider, Turtle Creek Asset Management, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 61,000 shares for $9.08 each. As a result, the insider paid 553,947 and bolstered with 11,570,980 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, JELD-WEN’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.46, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.93. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.25. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.17 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.23.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, JELD has reached a high of $28.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.02, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.01.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.32M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.25M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 87.22M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 83.06M. Shares short for JELD as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.27M with a Short Ratio of 2.68, compared to 3.1M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.75% and a Short% of Float of 4.51%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 16 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.64 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.88 and a low estimate of $0.51, while EPS last year was $0.59. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.65, with high estimates of $0.76 and low estimates of $0.48.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.41 and $1.86 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.13. EPS for the following year is $2.39, with 16 analysts recommending between $3.7 and $1.64.

Revenue Estimates

15 analysts predict $1.33B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.37B to a low estimate of $1.26B. As of the current estimate, JELD-WEN Holding Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.16B, an estimated increase of 14.80% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for JELD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.22B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.93B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.09B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.77B, up 6.70% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.2B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.57B and the low estimate is $4.66B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.