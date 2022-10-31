It’s an appealing income play to consider Singularity Future Technology Ltd. (SGLY)

The price of Singularity Future Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ: SGLY) closed at $2.36 in the last session, up 6.31% from day before closing price of $2.22. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1002957 shares were traded. SGLY stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.4899 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.0558.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SGLY’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 10.60 and its Current Ratio is at 10.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.20 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.76 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.77.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SGLY has reached a high of $19.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.7156, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.9810.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SGLY traded on average about 121.72K shares per day over the past 3-months and 138.58k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 21.98M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 20.29M. Insiders hold about 7.68% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.20% stake in the company. Shares short for SGLY as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.92M with a Short Ratio of 10.57, compared to 1.82M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.73% and a Short% of Float of 9.41%.

Earnings Estimates

