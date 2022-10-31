It’s an appealing income play to consider Stitch Fix Inc. (SFIX)

After finishing at $3.82 in the prior trading day, Stitch Fix Inc. (NASDAQ: SFIX) closed at $3.97, up 3.93%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3619415 shares were traded. SFIX stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.0750 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.7100.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SFIX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.99 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 47.03. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 08 when GURLEY J WILLIAM bought 1,000,000 shares for $5.43 per share. The transaction valued at 5,428,200 led to the insider holds 2,149,762 shares of the business.

Working Capital Advisors (UK) bought 100,000 shares of SFIX for $1,609,790 on Jan 20. The 10% Owner now owns 11,979,753 shares after completing the transaction at $16.10 per share. On Jan 19, another insider, Working Capital Advisors (UK), who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 200,000 shares for $16.14 each. As a result, the insider paid 3,228,900 and bolstered with 11,879,753 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.20 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.34.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SFIX has reached a high of $36.22, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.5382, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.3240.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 3.72M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.18M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 108.74M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 80.96M. Insiders hold about 4.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.40% stake in the company. Shares short for SFIX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 16.46M with a Short Ratio of 4.27, compared to 12.84M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15.22% and a Short% of Float of 23.07%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 13 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.62 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.46 and a low estimate of -$0.8, while EPS last year was $0.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.51, with high estimates of -$0.44 and low estimates of -$0.58.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.51 and -$1.82 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.65. EPS for the following year is -$1.37, with 14 analysts recommending between -$0.81 and -$1.88.

Revenue Estimates

17 analysts predict $489.03M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $493.56M to a low estimate of $482.8M. As of the current estimate, Stitch Fix Inc.’s year-ago sales were $571.16M, an estimated decrease of -14.40% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SFIX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.09B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.07B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.08B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.1B, down -1.00% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.11B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.29B and the low estimate is $1.95B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.