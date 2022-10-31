It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Burlington Stores Inc. (BURL) stock

Burlington Stores Inc. (NYSE: BURL) closed the day trading at $139.32 down -1.29% from the previous closing price of $141.14. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.82 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1524986 shares were traded. BURL stock price reached its highest trading level at $142.44 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $135.71.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of BURL, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.35 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.32.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 02, 2022, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $183.

Cowen Downgraded its Outperform to Market Perform on June 22, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $175.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Burlington’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 57.64, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 22.71. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 9.15. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.05 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 14.47.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BURL has reached a high of $304.17, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $106.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 132.00, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 172.31.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, BURL traded about 1.27M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, BURL traded about 1.62M shares per day. A total of 65.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 65.31M. Shares short for BURL as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.95M with a Short Ratio of 3.36, compared to 3.38M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.99% and a Short% of Float of 6.88%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 18 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.26 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.47 and a low estimate of $0.16, while EPS last year was $1.94. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.55, with high estimates of $2.01 and low estimates of $0.94.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.1 and $4.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.17. EPS for the following year is $8.37, with 21 analysts recommending between $10.3 and $6.76.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BURL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.46B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.42B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.14B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.31B, down -1.80% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $10.17B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $10.76B and the low estimate is $8.97B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.