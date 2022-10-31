It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Conformis Inc. (CFMS) stock

The closing price of Conformis Inc. (NASDAQ: CFMS) was $0.12 for the day, down -0.08% from the previous closing price of $0.12. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0001 from its previous closing price. On the day, 643783 shares were traded. CFMS stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1256 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1180.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CFMS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.80 and its Current Ratio is at 5.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.28 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.28.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 07 when Augusti Mark A sold 22,396 shares for $0.46 per share. The transaction valued at 10,280 led to the insider holds 2,433,726 shares of the business.

HOWE ROBERT S sold 11,537 shares of CFMS for $7,514 on Feb 17. The CFO & TREASURER now owns 416,584 shares after completing the transaction at $0.65 per share. On Jan 03, another insider, Augusti Mark A, who serves as the President & CEO of the company, sold 25,249 shares for $0.74 each. As a result, the insider received 18,798 and left with 2,456,122 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.37 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.29.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CFMS has reached a high of $1.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2111, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.4205.

Shares Statistics:

CFMS traded an average of 908.09K shares per day over the past three months and 1.64M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 187.86M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 180.92M. Insiders hold about 3.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 45.20% stake in the company. Shares short for CFMS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.44M with a Short Ratio of 0.75, compared to 3.37M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.32% and a Short% of Float of 1.36%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.07 and a low estimate of -$0.08, while EPS last year was $0.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.07, with high estimates of -$0.07 and low estimates of -$0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.31 and -$0.32 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.31. EPS for the following year is -$0.27, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.26 and -$0.28.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 3 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $15.33M to a low estimate of $15M. As of the current estimate, Conformis Inc.’s year-ago sales were $56.35M, an estimated decrease of -73.10% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CFMS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $66.57M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $65.54M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $65.94M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $99.86M, down -34.00% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $75.4M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $76.82M and the low estimate is $74.37M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.