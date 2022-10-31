It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) stock

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG) closed the day trading at $15.12 up 3.42% from the previous closing price of $14.62. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.50 from its previous closing price. On the day, 13616279 shares were traded. DKNG stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.17 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.46.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of DKNG, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.71 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.71.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Redburn on October 12, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $19.

ROTH Capital Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on August 17, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $18 to $25.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 16 when Robins Jason sold 320,356 shares for $17.38 per share. The transaction valued at 5,567,490 led to the insider holds 4,253,837 shares of the business.

Robins Jason sold 338,027 shares of DKNG for $5,265,645 on Mar 15. The insider now owns 4,574,193 shares after completing the transaction at $15.58 per share. On Mar 14, another insider, SLOAN HARRY, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 50,000 shares for $15.39 each. As a result, the insider paid 769,500 and bolstered with 153,035 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.18 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.74.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DKNG has reached a high of $49.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.78, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.41.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, DKNG traded about 20.90M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, DKNG traded about 16.96M shares per day. A total of 437.03M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 434.21M. Insiders hold about 2.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 56.50% stake in the company. Shares short for DKNG as of Jul 14, 2022 were 40.1M with a Short Ratio of 1.83, compared to 41.68M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.17% and a Short% of Float of 9.81%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 25 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.83 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.47 and a low estimate of -$1.03, while EPS last year was -$0.76. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.1, with high estimates of -$0.74 and low estimates of -$1.39.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.1 and -$4.28 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.58. EPS for the following year is -$2.29, with 28 analysts recommending between -$0.62 and -$3.49.

Revenue Estimates

23 analysts predict $435.14M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $450.82M to a low estimate of $400M. As of the current estimate, DraftKings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $297.61M, an estimated increase of 46.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 23 analysts are estimating revenue of $454.27M, an increase of 106.60% over than the figure of $46.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $496M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $400M.

A total of 27 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DKNG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.16B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.92B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.1B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.3B, up 62.10% from the average estimate. Based on 29 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.81B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.06B and the low estimate is $2.4B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 33.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.