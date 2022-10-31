It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With ESSA Pharma Inc. (EPIX) stock

The closing price of ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: EPIX) was $4.41 for the day, up 1.38% from the previous closing price of $4.35. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 18452475 shares were traded. EPIX stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.1600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.9000.

Ratios:

Our analysis of EPIX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 43.40 and its Current Ratio is at 43.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Piper Sandler on March 04, 2021, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $50.

On January 11, 2021, H.C. Wainwright reiterated its Buy rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $10 to $17.

On November 02, 2020, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $17.Jefferies initiated its Buy rating on November 02, 2020, with a $17 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 27 when BIOTECH GROWTH N V bought 500,000 shares for $4.50 per share. The transaction valued at 2,251,100 led to the insider holds 7,879,583 shares of the business.

BIOTECH GROWTH N V bought 1,500,000 shares of EPIX for $5,968,500 on Oct 26. The 10% Owner now owns 7,379,583 shares after completing the transaction at $3.98 per share. On Jul 18, another insider, BIOTECH GROWTH N V, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 300,000 shares for $3.16 each. As a result, the insider paid 946,740 and bolstered with 5,879,583 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EPIX has reached a high of $14.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.2714, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.0112.

Shares Statistics:

EPIX traded an average of 2.60M shares per day over the past three months and 17.7M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 44.06M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 41.25M. Shares short for EPIX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 331.41k with a Short Ratio of 0.14, compared to 2.35M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.75% and a Short% of Float of 0.87%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.27 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.24 and a low estimate of -$0.29, while EPS last year was -$0.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.3, with high estimates of -$0.25 and low estimates of -$0.36.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.94 and -$1.11 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.02. EPS for the following year is -$1.18, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.71 and -$1.78.