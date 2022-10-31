MVST (Microvast Holdings Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

As of close of business last night, Microvast Holdings Inc.’s stock clocked out at $2.42, up 2.11% from its previous closing price of $2.37. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4565551 shares were traded. MVST stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.6800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.3164.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of MVST’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.24 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.07.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Oppenheimer on August 19, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $8.

On December 17, 2021, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $8.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 14 when Smith Shane bought 250,000 shares for $2.50 per share. The transaction valued at 625,000 led to the insider holds 250,000 shares of the business.

Webster Craig bought 287,000 shares of MVST for $737,590 on Jun 13. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 315,077 shares after completing the transaction at $2.57 per share. On Jun 10, another insider, Webster Craig, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, bought 13,000 shares for $2.91 each. As a result, the insider paid 37,830 and bolstered with 28,077 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.50 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.11.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MVST has reached a high of $10.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.49. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.1702, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.0983.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that MVST traded 3.40M shares on average per day over the past three months and 10.79M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 300.57M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 170.43M. Insiders hold about 2.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 40.00% stake in the company. Shares short for MVST as of Jul 14, 2022 were 15.63M with a Short Ratio of 3.82, compared to 12.9M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.16% and a Short% of Float of 9.14%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.16, with high estimates of -$0.16 and low estimates of -$0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.65 and -$0.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.65. EPS for the following year is -$0.61, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.61 and -$0.61.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MVST’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $210.78M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $210.78M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $210.78M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $151.98M, up 38.70% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $379.42M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $379.42M and the low estimate is $379.42M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 80.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.