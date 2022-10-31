Novavax Inc. (NVAX) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

The closing price of Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) was $23.02 for the day, up 3.28% from the previous closing price of $22.29. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.73 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2822777 shares were traded. NVAX stock price reached its highest trading level at $23.13 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.70.

Ratios:

Our analysis of NVAX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on September 22, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Underweight and sets its target price to $27 from $132 previously.

On May 20, 2022, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Underperform rating and target price of $35.

B. Riley Securities reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on February 23, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $315 to $265.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 31 when YOUNG JAMES F sold 12,500 shares for $73.58 per share. The transaction valued at 919,765 led to the insider holds 62,590 shares of the business.

Herrmann John A III sold 5,000 shares of NVAX for $704,534 on Jan 03. The EVP, Chief Legal Officer now owns 3,845 shares after completing the transaction at $140.91 per share. On Dec 31, another insider, YOUNG JAMES F, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 3,750 shares for $144.16 each. As a result, the insider received 540,601 and left with 75,090 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.35.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NVAX has reached a high of $236.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 25.59, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 54.28.

Shares Statistics:

NVAX traded an average of 5.37M shares per day over the past three months and 5.37M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 78.14M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 77.85M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 44.60% stake in the company. Shares short for NVAX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 14.99M with a Short Ratio of 3.97, compared to 15.73M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 19.19% and a Short% of Float of 19.25%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $5.5 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $7.09 and a low estimate of $4.62, while EPS last year was -$4.75. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $6.36, with high estimates of $11.36 and low estimates of $1.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $38.46 and $11.95 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $24.18. EPS for the following year is $10.75, with 6 analysts recommending between $32.35 and -$3.84.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NVAX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.02B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.69B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.27B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.15B, up 272.40% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.11B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.19B and the low estimate is $1.98B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -27.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.