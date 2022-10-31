PCVX (Vaxcyte Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

As of close of business last night, Vaxcyte Inc.’s stock clocked out at $43.36, up 5.40% from its previous closing price of $41.14. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.22 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3302032 shares were traded. PCVX stock price reached its highest trading level at $43.65 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $40.65.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of PCVX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 11.90 and its Current Ratio is at 11.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 07, 2020, Needham started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $40.Needham initiated its Buy rating on July 07, 2020, with a $40 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 26 when Fairman Jeff sold 10,000 shares for $40.00 per share. The transaction valued at 400,000 led to the insider holds 286,227 shares of the business.

Lukatch Heath sold 4,000 shares of PCVX for $153,000 on Oct 26. The Director now owns 3,125 shares after completing the transaction at $38.25 per share. On Oct 24, another insider, Lukatch Heath, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 3,015 shares for $35.11 each. As a result, the insider received 105,857 and left with 3,125 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PCVX has reached a high of $42.28, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 26.89, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 23.86.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that PCVX traded 968.72K shares on average per day over the past three months and 3.94M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 60.82M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 52.14M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.60% stake in the company. Shares short for PCVX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.03M with a Short Ratio of 3.30, compared to 1.66M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.48% and a Short% of Float of 4.55%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 3 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.69 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.68 and a low estimate of -$0.7, while EPS last year was -$0.46. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.73, with high estimates of -$0.71 and low estimates of -$0.74.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.41 and -$2.9 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.73. EPS for the following year is -$2.8, with 4 analysts recommending between -$2.69 and -$2.96.