PRCH (Porch Group Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

As of close of business last night, Porch Group Inc.’s stock clocked out at $1.34, down -2.90% from its previous closing price of $1.38. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1975555 shares were traded. PRCH stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.3900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.3000.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of PRCH’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.09 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.09.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 25, 2022, Keefe Bruyette Downgraded its rating to Mkt Perform which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $5.25 to $3.25.

On May 25, 2022, Compass Point started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $11.50.Compass Point initiated its Buy rating on May 25, 2022, with a $11.50 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 22 when Neagle Matthew bought 100,000 shares for $2.20 per share. The transaction valued at 219,760 led to the insider holds 763,825 shares of the business.

Kell Sean Davis bought 16,100 shares of PRCH for $50,457 on Aug 12. The Director now owns 55,840 shares after completing the transaction at $3.13 per share. On May 16, another insider, Kell Sean Davis, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 10,820 shares for $4.62 each. As a result, the insider paid 49,988 and bolstered with 10,820 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.56 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.65.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PRCH has reached a high of $27.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.1458, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.5419.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that PRCH traded 2.01M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.9M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 99.76M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 81.75M. Insiders hold about 10.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.80% stake in the company. Shares short for PRCH as of Jul 14, 2022 were 16.56M with a Short Ratio of 5.44, compared to 15.63M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 16.71% and a Short% of Float of 25.95%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 10 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.24 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.18 and a low estimate of -$0.29, while EPS last year was -$0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.21, with high estimates of -$0.12 and low estimates of -$0.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.56 and -$0.83 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.74. EPS for the following year is -$0.67, with 9 analysts recommending between -$0.48 and -$0.78.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 10 analysts expect revenue to total $78.02M. It ranges from a high estimate of $82.72M to a low estimate of $73.85M. As of the current estimate, Porch Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $47.05M, an estimated increase of 65.80% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PRCH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $324.13M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $315.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $319.6M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $192.43M, up 66.10% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $411.02M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $432.2M and the low estimate is $351.06M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 28.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.