PRDS (Pardes Biosciences Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

The price of Pardes Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: PRDS) closed at $1.25 in the last session, down -4.58% from day before closing price of $1.31. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 666217 shares were traded. PRDS stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.4300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.2400.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at PRDS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 20.80 and its Current Ratio is at 20.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 18, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $25.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PRDS has reached a high of $17.76, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.2870, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.4800.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, PRDS traded on average about 138.14K shares per day over the past 3-months and 192.77k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 57.69M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 52.15M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.30% stake in the company. Shares short for PRDS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.89M with a Short Ratio of 27.45, compared to 2.31M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.23% and a Short% of Float of 11.34%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 2 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.44, with high estimates of -$0.44 and low estimates of -$0.44.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.72 and -$1.72 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.72. EPS for the following year is $7.4, with 1 analysts recommending between $7.4 and $7.4.