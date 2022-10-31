Progyny Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

After finishing at $41.35 in the prior trading day, Progyny Inc. (NASDAQ: PGNY) closed at $44.01, up 6.43%. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.66 from its previous closing price. On the day, 799550 shares were traded. PGNY stock price reached its highest trading level at $44.40 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $41.20.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of PGNY by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 31.11 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 99.15. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, KeyBanc Capital Markets on September 16, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $55.

On September 07, 2022, Truist started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $56.

On December 02, 2021, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $60.Jefferies initiated its Buy rating on December 02, 2021, with a $60 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 23 when Payson Norman sold 200 shares for $56.29 per share. The transaction valued at 11,258 led to the insider holds 580,656 shares of the business.

Payson Norman sold 6,617 shares of PGNY for $273,467 on Oct 27. The Director now owns 325,382 shares after completing the transaction at $41.33 per share. On Oct 26, another insider, Payson Norman, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 6,617 shares for $41.48 each. As a result, the insider received 274,502 and left with 331,999 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Progyny’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 96.73, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 100.71. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.58. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.17 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 13.02.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PGNY has reached a high of $68.32, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $25.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 39.94, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 38.40.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 667.22K shares per day over the past 3-months and 553.75k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 91.97M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 80.88M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.00% stake in the company. Shares short for PGNY as of Jul 14, 2022 were 6.35M with a Short Ratio of 8.36, compared to 5.97M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.90% and a Short% of Float of 8.55%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 4 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.13 and a low estimate of $0.01, while EPS last year was $0.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.04, with high estimates of $0.14 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.47 and $0.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.16. EPS for the following year is $0.43, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.77 and $0.31.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $190.51M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $192M to a low estimate of $189.35M. As of the current estimate, Progyny Inc.’s year-ago sales were $128.65M, an estimated increase of 48.10% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PGNY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $760.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $751.79M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $756.81M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $500.62M, up 51.20% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.03B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.06B and the low estimate is $1B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 36.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.