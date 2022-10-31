Q2 Holdings Inc. (QTWO) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

Q2 Holdings Inc. (NYSE: QTWO) closed the day trading at $31.69 up 2.09% from the previous closing price of $31.04. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.65 from its previous closing price. On the day, 695227 shares were traded. QTWO stock price reached its highest trading level at $31.99 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $31.02.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of QTWO, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.10 and its Current Ratio is at 3.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.51 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.49.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Stephens on May 17, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight and sets its target price to $50 from $65 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 10 when Volanoski Michael A. sold 2,593 shares for $40.25 per share. The transaction valued at 104,368 led to the insider holds 69,136 shares of the business.

Benton Barry G sold 5,835 shares of QTWO for $342,865 on Mar 04. The SVP, General Counsel now owns 15,136 shares after completing the transaction at $58.76 per share. On Mar 04, another insider, Flake Matthew P, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 53,502 shares for $59.24 each. As a result, the insider received 3,169,458 and left with 139,270 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.34 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.12.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, QTWO has reached a high of $90.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $26.56. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 35.26, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 48.02.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, QTWO traded about 437.16K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, QTWO traded about 583.3k shares per day. A total of 57.23M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 55.11M. Shares short for QTWO as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.82M with a Short Ratio of 6.08, compared to 2.85M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.93% and a Short% of Float of 5.09%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 13 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.12 and a low estimate of $0.01, while EPS last year was $0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.1, with high estimates of $0.21 and low estimates of $0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.62 and $0.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.33. EPS for the following year is $0.64, with 13 analysts recommending between $0.99 and $0.4.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for QTWO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $581M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $577.95M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $579.68M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $500.85M, up 15.70% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $686.24M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $696M and the low estimate is $663.95M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 18.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.