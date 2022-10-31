RCII (Rent-A-Center Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

In the latest session, Rent-A-Center Inc. (NASDAQ: RCII) closed at $20.63 up 2.23% from its previous closing price of $20.18. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.45 from its previous closing price. On the day, 622480 shares were traded. RCII stock price reached its highest trading level at $20.70 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.24.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Rent-A-Center Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.65 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.19. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.45 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.45.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 25, 2022, Raymond James Downgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Strong Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $65 to $40.

On August 25, 2021, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $85.BofA Securities initiated its Buy rating on August 25, 2021, with a $85 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 25 when BROWN JEFFREY J bought 1,475 shares for $17.45 per share. The transaction valued at 25,739 led to the insider holds 77,144 shares of the business.

BROWN JEFFREY J bought 1,223 shares of RCII for $25,304 on Jul 12. The Director now owns 75,669 shares after completing the transaction at $20.69 per share. On Apr 22, another insider, BROWN JEFFREY J, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 962 shares for $25.98 each. As a result, the insider paid 24,985 and bolstered with 74,446 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Rent-A-Center’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 28.85, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.95. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.95. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.99.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RCII has reached a high of $55.81, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 22.83, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 26.91.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, RCII has traded an average of 771.54K shares per day and 717.77k over the past ten days. A total of 54.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 53.05M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.50% stake in the company. Shares short for RCII as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.1M with a Short Ratio of 8.00, compared to 5.32M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.62% and a Short% of Float of 14.12%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for RCII is 1.36, from 1.16 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.75%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.78%. The current Payout Ratio is 156.90% for RCII, which recently paid a dividend on Oct 24, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 16, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 01, 2003 when the company split stock in a 5:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 6 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.07 and a low estimate of $0.95, while EPS last year was $1.63. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.31, with high estimates of $1.36 and low estimates of $1.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.82 and $4.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.6. EPS for the following year is $5.59, with 7 analysts recommending between $6.54 and $4.98.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.06B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.07B to a low estimate of $1.04B. As of the current estimate, Rent-A-Center Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.19B, an estimated decrease of -11.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.11B, a decrease of -6.00% over than the figure of -$11.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.18B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.07B.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RCII’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.59B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.38B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.48B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.58B, down -2.40% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.75B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.12B and the low estimate is $4.47B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.