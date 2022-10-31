The name Dana Incorporated (DAN) should be kept on your radar

In the latest session, Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) closed at $15.58 down -2.81% from its previous closing price of $16.03. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.45 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2087407 shares were traded. DAN stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.92 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.23.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Dana Incorporated’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.57 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.43.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, RBC Capital Mkts on October 28, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Sector Perform and sets its target price to $16 from $15 previously.

On August 04, 2022, Deutsche Bank Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $18 to $15.

Wells Fargo Downgraded its Overweight to Equal Weight on April 12, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $23 to $17.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 04 when Foster Byron S. bought 8,500 shares for $16.31 per share. The transaction valued at 138,635 led to the insider holds 9,786 shares of the business.

Aghili Aziz sold 26,504 shares of DAN for $624,499 on Nov 05. The EVP &Pres Off-Hwy Technologies now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $23.56 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.38.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DAN has reached a high of $25.51, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.96, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.35.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, DAN has traded an average of 1.36M shares per day and 1.75M over the past ten days. A total of 143.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 142.17M. Insiders hold about 0.82% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.00% stake in the company. Shares short for DAN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.88M with a Short Ratio of 2.92, compared to 4.44M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.68% and a Short% of Float of 3.03%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for DAN is 0.40, from 0.10 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.62%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.39%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.85.

Earnings Estimates

There are 7 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.25 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.32 and a low estimate of $0.12, while EPS last year was $0.59. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.41, with high estimates of $0.47 and low estimates of $0.31.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.4 and $1.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.24. EPS for the following year is $2.24, with 7 analysts recommending between $2.63 and $1.8.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $2.45B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $2.6B to a low estimate of $2.39B. As of the current estimate, Dana Incorporated’s year-ago sales were $2.21B, an estimated increase of 11.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.55B, an increase of 22.70% over than the figure of $11.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.66B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.5B.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DAN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10.3B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.85B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $10.04B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.95B, up 12.20% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $10.62B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $10.97B and the low estimate is $10.08B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.