The name Laureate Education Inc. (LAUR) should be kept on your radar

In the latest session, Laureate Education Inc. (NASDAQ: LAUR) closed at $12.78 up 0.24% from its previous closing price of $12.75. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1001598 shares were traded. LAUR stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.06 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.77.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Laureate Education Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.13 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.09.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 08, 2020, Morgan Stanley Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $13.50.

Barrington Research reiterated its Outperform rating for the stock on August 09, 2019, while the target price for the stock was revised from $20 to $22.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 23 when COHEN STEVEN A/SAC CAPITAL MGM sold 163,122 shares for $10.60 per share. The transaction valued at 1,729,713 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

COHEN STEVEN A/SAC CAPITAL MGM sold 86,878 shares of LAUR for $959,437 on Jun 22. The Director-by-Deputization now owns 163,122 shares after completing the transaction at $11.04 per share. On Jun 21, another insider, COHEN STEVEN A/SAC CAPITAL MGM, who serves as the Director-by-Deputization of the company, sold 114,889 shares for $11.45 each. As a result, the insider received 1,315,088 and left with 250,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.81 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.10.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LAUR has reached a high of $12.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.16, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.70.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, LAUR has traded an average of 915.67K shares per day and 773.64k over the past ten days. A total of 167.12M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 106.22M. Insiders hold about 7.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.26% stake in the company. Shares short for LAUR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.76M with a Short Ratio of 3.68, compared to 3.45M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.18% and a Short% of Float of 3.87%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.42 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.42 and a low estimate of $0.42, while EPS last year was -$0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.3, with high estimates of $0.31 and low estimates of $0.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.88 and $0.61 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.71. EPS for the following year is $1.01, with 3 analysts recommending between $1.09 and $0.87.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $370.7M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $373.1M to a low estimate of $368.3M. As of the current estimate, Laureate Education Inc.’s year-ago sales were $313.2M, an estimated increase of 18.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $300.35M, an increase of 12.20% less than the figure of $18.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $302.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $298.4M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LAUR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.21B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.2B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.21B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.09B, up 11.10% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.31B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.33B and the low estimate is $1.29B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.