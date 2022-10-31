There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Alpine 4 Holdings Inc. (ALPP) can be one of them

The closing price of Alpine 4 Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ALPP) was $0.76 for the day, up 12.43% from the previous closing price of $0.68. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0840 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1296195 shares were traded. ALPP stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.8100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.6700.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ALPP’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.52 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.35.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Alliance Global Partners on August 23, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $2.75.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.51 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.00.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ALPP has reached a high of $3.93, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.48. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.6433, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.9388.

Shares Statistics:

ALPP traded an average of 647.83K shares per day over the past three months and 1.09M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 183.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 153.38M. Insiders hold about 2.26% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 7.10% stake in the company. Shares short for ALPP as of Jul 14, 2022 were 15.76M with a Short Ratio of 21.39, compared to 17.89M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.59% and a Short% of Float of 9.95%.